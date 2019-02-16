Try 1 month for 99¢

Hattie J. Grubbs — 1 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Michael D. LaCuran — 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Doris I. Macdonald — 10 a.m. at Rimrock Evangelical Free Church in Rapid City

Olivia One Horn — 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Hall in Kyle

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Feb. 16
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments