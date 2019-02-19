Try 1 month for 99¢

Manna C. Dillon — 10 a.m. at Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City

James E. Gillett — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Mary Ann Staudinger — 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Feb. 19
