Services for Feb. 1

Helen S. Gallagher — 11 a.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Rapid City

Donald J. Hamling — 1 p.m. at Canyon Lake Activity Center in Rapid City

Daniel J. Johnson — 10:30 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Ellie (Plummer) Kelly — 2 p.m. at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Lucas C. Mohr — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Elaine Schreiber — 10 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Wall

Rodney Weller Sr. — noon at Eagle's Club in Rapid City

William M. Woody — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Vicki L. Youmans — 10:30 a.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City