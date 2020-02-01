Services for Feb. 1

Helen S. Gallagher — 11 a.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Rapid City
Donald J. Hamling — 1 p.m. at Canyon Lake Activity Center in Rapid City
Daniel J. Johnson — 10:30 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis
Ellie (Plummer) Kelly — 2 p.m. at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City
Lucas C. Mohr — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Elaine Schreiber — 10 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Wall
Rodney Weller Sr. — noon at Eagle's Club in Rapid City
William M. Woody — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Vicki L. Youmans — 10:30 a.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City
