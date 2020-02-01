Services for Feb. 1
Helen S. Gallagher — 11 a.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Rapid City

Donald J. Hamling — 1 p.m. at Canyon Lake Activity Center in Rapid City

Daniel J. Johnson — 10:30 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Ellie (Plummer) Kelly — 2 p.m. at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City

Lucas C. Mohr — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Elaine Schreiber — 10 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Wall

Rodney Weller Sr. — noon at Eagle's Club in Rapid City

William M. Woody — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Vicki L. Youmans — 10:30 a.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City

