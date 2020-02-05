Services for Feb. 5
Marie L. Reid — 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche

Ruth Rineard — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Jerry Schell — 1 p.m. at the Elm Springs Community Hall

James P. Soehle — 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

David D. Wipf — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

