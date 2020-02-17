Services for Feb. 17
0 entries

Services for Feb. 17

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Johnny 'Chompy' Bale — 5 p.m. at New Underwood High School Gymnasium

Jack L. Carpenter — 11 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Rapid City

Steven Sanders — 11 a.m. at Sturgis Vet's Club

Donald 'Dean' Vance — 9:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Robert 'Bob' Wermers — 9 a.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News