Florence Euerle — 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis 

Leslie E. Hilton — 10 a.m. at Custer Lutheran Fellowship 

Arden J. Trandahl — 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish

Irene Varney — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City 

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Feb. 14
