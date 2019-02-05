Try 1 month for 99¢

Richard O. Gorman — 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

Ralph L. Hadley — 11 a.m. at The Retired Enlisted Association in Rapid City

Delores 'Dee' Sletten — 11:30 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Feb. 5
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments