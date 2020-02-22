Services for Feb. 22
Services for Feb. 22

David B. Anderson — 1 p.m. RealLife Church in Rapid City

Letoy Brown — 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church in Kadoka

Keith Emerson — 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip

Dean Martin — 11 a.m. at Indian Creek Lutheran Church near Meadow

Renee McKinley — 10:30 a.m. at Parkview E. Free Church in Rapid City

