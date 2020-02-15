Services for Feb. 15
0 entries

Services for Feb. 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lilah Edwards — 1 p.m. at Rimrock Church in Rapid City

Willard H. Lange — 10 a.m. at the Interior Fire Hall

Dennis J. Olivier — 11 a.m. at Open Heart United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Dwight Sabo — 11 a.m. at the Reva Community Hall

Pamela J. Tinant — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News