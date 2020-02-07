Services for Feb. 7
Iren 'Bubba' Borup Jr. — 1 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Douglas C. Engstrom — 10 a.m. at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance, Wyo.

Michael A. Jackley — 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

Albert M. Katzer — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Alfred J. Keller — 10 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City

Earl Neumeyer — 11 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche

Bertha 'Bert' Ross — 10:30 a.m. at South Park United Church of Christ in Rapid City

Sheryl A. Roth —10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

