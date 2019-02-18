Try 1 month for 99¢

Betty Butler-Bifulco — 11 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Charles 'Chuck' Cochran — 2 p.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer

Paula M. Goings — 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Ridge

Harry M. Richardson — 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Arthur Robinson — 11 a.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Dan Shelbourn — 10:30 a.m. CST at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Feb. 18
