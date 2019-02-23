Ervin R. Allen — 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Newcastle, Wyo.
Marie L. Brave Heart — 10 a.m. at Brother Rene Hall in Oglala
Stella D. Kabris — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
Lisa Skulavik — 11 a.m. at Parkview Evangelical Free Church in Rapid City
Sister Edna Stephenson — 2 p.m. at Holy Cross Chapel at Terra Sancta in Rapid City
Barbara L. Storm — 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Belle Fourche
James H. Weeldreyer — 3 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Robert 'Swede' Wilcox — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Martin
