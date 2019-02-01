Try 1 month for 99¢

Karen S. Bryan — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Sturgis

Woope Claymore — 11 a.m. at Mother Butler Center in Rapid City

Thomas R. Long — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Feb. 1
