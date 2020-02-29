Services for Feb. 29
0 entries

Services for Feb. 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jerry L. Davis — 1 p.m. at the Club House, 3999 Fairway Hills Drive, Rapid City

Irene M. Rex — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Harley 'Jim' Roth — 2 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Illa A. Schumacher — 1:30 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Rapid City

Malinda G. Sides — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News