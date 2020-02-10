Services for Feb. 10
Services for Feb. 10

Donald R. Brown — 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Kelly W. Elsen-Horstman — 10 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Fern Grubb — 1 p.m. at Greater Hulett (Wyo.) Community Center

Ruth L. Herron — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

