Services for Feb. 3

Joni M. Davis — 11 a.m. at Crossroads Wesleyan Church in Rapid City

Elvyn R. Hansen — 11 a.m. CST at American Legion Cabin in Pierre

Marlon Leneaugh Jr. — 11 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City

Lyle D. Lewis — 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

Robert Mousseau — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Eileen 'Denke' Szarkowski — 11 a.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City

John T. Vukotich — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

