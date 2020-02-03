Services for Feb. 3

Joni M. Davis — 11 a.m. at Crossroads Wesleyan Church in Rapid City
Elvyn R. Hansen — 11 a.m. CST at American Legion Cabin in Pierre
Marlon Leneaugh Jr. — 11 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City
Lyle D. Lewis — 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City
Robert Mousseau — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
Eileen 'Denke' Szarkowski — 11 a.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City
John T. Vukotich — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
