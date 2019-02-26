Try 1 month for 99¢

Gage P. Borgwardt — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Charlotte 'Char' Rostad — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Feb. 26
