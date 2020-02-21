Services for Feb. 21
0 entries

Services for Feb. 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ronald G. Drummond — 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Rapid City

Fay I. Hamm — 12:30 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Richard B. Parsons — 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Roy and JoAnn Savage — 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News