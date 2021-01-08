 Skip to main content
Services for Jan. 11
Services for Jan. 11

Leonard Erickson — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Earl Moultrie Jr. — 9:30 a.m. at Christ Church in Rapid City

Kay Parker — 11 a.m. (CST) at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre

Virginia C. Schwall — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

