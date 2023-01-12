Services for Jan. 13

Jodee Kaye Stinson Back — 1:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Barbara T. "Bobbi" Fisher — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Douglas E. Kading — 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City
Michael "Mike" Robert McMahon — 11 a.m. at Spirit of Peace United Church of Christ in Sioux Falls
Ronald "Ron" Millage — 10:30 a.m. at American Legion Hall in Philip
Donald Stoltz — 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls
Maxwell Wald — 11 a.m. at Fountain Springs East Church in Rapid City
Gregory J. Whalen — 6 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Ralph Anthony Wayne White — 10 a.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.