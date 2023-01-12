 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Jan. 13

Jodee Kaye Stinson Back — 1:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City 

Barbara T. "Bobbi" Fisher — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City 

Douglas E. Kading — 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City 

Michael "Mike" Robert McMahon — 11 a.m. at Spirit of Peace United Church of Christ in Sioux Falls 

Ronald "Ron" Millage — 10:30 a.m. at American Legion Hall in Philip 

Donald Stoltz — 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls 

Maxwell Wald — 11 a.m. at Fountain Springs East Church in Rapid City 

Gregory J. Whalen — 6 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City 

Ralph Anthony Wayne White — 10 a.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City 

