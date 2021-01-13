Services for Jan. 14

Arlene J. Donahue — 11 a.m. livestreamed at Kinkade Funeral Chapel Facebook page
Keith G. Kellogg — 2 p.m. livestreamed at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel website
Elfrieda Noteboom — 10 am. at Rush Funeral Home in Philip
Clare M. Sorheim — 11 a.m. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Gillette, Wyo.
Gary Willmes — 4 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.