Services for Jan. 14
Arlene J. Donahue — 11 a.m. livestreamed at Kinkade Funeral Chapel Facebook page

Keith G. Kellogg — 2 p.m. livestreamed at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel website

Elfrieda Noteboom — 10 am. at Rush Funeral Home in Philip

Clare M. Sorheim — 11 a.m. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Gillette, Wyo.

Gary Willmes — 4 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Rapid City

