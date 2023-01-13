 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Jan. 14

  • 0

Marie Addison — 2 p.m. at Community Church in Belvidere

Sandra Ann Hammerquist — 10 a.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Alliance, Neb.

Rose Hawkins — 10 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Scott Alan Meyer — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

John Lloyd Ryan — 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City

Nicholas Adam Thompson — 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Edyth Rosalee Olson Warne — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News