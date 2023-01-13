 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Jan. 15

Helene Joyce Braden — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Arlo Michael Jahner — 1 p.m. at Sidehack in Sturgis

Ronald Lee "Ron" Mills — 2 p.m. at Newcastle High School Crouch Auditorium in Newcastle, Wyo.

Howard Lee Muse — 2 p.m. at Hitchrail Bar and Lounge in Pringle

Scott Allen Peterson — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

