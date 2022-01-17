 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Jan. 18

  • 0

Pamela "Pam" M. Giese — 11 a.m. at Rimrock Church in Rapid City

Edward L. Kepner III — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Douglas D. Lange — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Joann Reich-Britton — 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News