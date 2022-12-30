 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Jan. 2

Harry Dale Parkhurst — 9 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

MSG Randolph Spicer — 11 a.m. at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home in Smyrna, Del.

