Services for Jan. 20
Services for Jan. 20

Michelle R. Janis — 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City

Barbara Lien — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Rapid City

Gary L. Moller — livestreamed at the Kirk Funeral Home website

Frances 'Rosie' Pierce — 10 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche, with livestreaming available

