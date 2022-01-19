 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Jan. 20

  • 0

Suzanne Louise Fisher — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Dr. Barry L. Jacobs — 1 p.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Douglas Wilson — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News