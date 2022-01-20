Services for Jan. 21

Carol Donnenwirth — 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Christ in Rapid City
Earl Thurman Green II — 10 a.m. at Behrens Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
Donald Eugene Harden — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs
Lucille "Julie" Mason — 10 a.m. at Divine Shepherd Church in Black Hawk
George A. McIntyre — 1 p.m. at Summit Open Bible Church in Belle Fourche
Wesley W. Railsback — 2 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis
Arthur "Art" C. Trennepohl —10:30 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Monica Weaver —11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip
