Services for Jan. 21

Richard A. Edwards —10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

Margaret H. Hansen — 10 a.m. at St. Therese, the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City, with livestreaming available at Kirk FH website

Nellie F. Kidd — 11 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche, with livestreaming available

Francis 'Bud' Olson — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, with livestreaming available

Vernon Rozema — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs