Services for Jan. 21

Janet M. Kessler — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Dale McPherson — 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

Jim O'Dea — 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip

Rev. Glen & Joy Wessel — 2 p.m. at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City

