 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for Jan. 22
0 entries

Services for Jan. 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dallas L. Heltibridle — 11 a.m. at LifeSpring Wesleyan Church in Sturgis

Dawne A. Kovarik — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Thomas 'Tiny' Pranger — 10:30 a.m. livestreamed at Kirk Funeral Home website

Gerald D. Teller — 10:30 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Hermosa

Larry L. Wilsey — 1 p.m. at Lifeway Church in Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News