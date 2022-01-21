Services for Jan. 22

Daniel Anderson — 1 p.m. at North Haines Volunteer Fire Department in Rapid City
Ardis 'Ardie' M. (Holcomb) Arguello — 2 p.m. at Hay Camp Brewing Co. in Rapid City
Jon August Dahlke — 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Phyllis Gene Guenin — 11 a.m. at Berean Lutheran Church near Chappell
Dorothy McBride — 11 a.m. at Behrens Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
Vickie Petersen — 10 a.m. at American Legion Hall in Philip
Nancy Jean Peterson — 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Jean Stauter — 2 p.m. at The Little White Church in Hill City
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.