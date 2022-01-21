Services for Jan. 22

Daniel Anderson — 1 p.m. at North Haines Volunteer Fire Department in Rapid City

Ardis 'Ardie' M. (Holcomb) Arguello — 2 p.m. at Hay Camp Brewing Co. in Rapid City

Jon August Dahlke — 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Phyllis Gene Guenin — 11 a.m. at Berean Lutheran Church near Chappell

Dorothy McBride — 11 a.m. at Behrens Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Vickie Petersen — 10 a.m. at American Legion Hall in Philip

Nancy Jean Peterson — 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Jean Stauter — 2 p.m. at The Little White Church in Hill City