Services for Jan. 25

Dr. Raymond G. Burnett — 11:30 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Colette M. Kuhfeld — 11 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City

Willanore "Willie" Ruby — 10:30 a.m. at Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche

Mildred Josephine Schurger — 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

