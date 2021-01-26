 Skip to main content
Services for Jan. 27
Services for Jan. 27

Donald L. Fay — 2 p.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche

Karla R. Grosz — 11 a.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City

Jean F. Weinmaster — 10 a.m. at New American Legion in Martin

