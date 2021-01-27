 Skip to main content
Services for Jan. 28
Services for Jan. 28

Leigh E. Patten — 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche

Ronald Peldo — 1 p.m. at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Spearfish

Howard Strayer II — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Donna L. Stulken — 2:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

