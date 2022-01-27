Services for Jan. 28

Roland Herman — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Wesley M. Rick — 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Dennis Small — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Sharon R. Thorson — 10 a.m. at Christ Church in Rapid City

Donald F. Tracy Jr. — 9:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Beverly Venekamp — 10 a.m. at Connection Church in Spearfish