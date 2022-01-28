Services for Jan. 29

Thomas Bluhm — 10 a.m. at New Covenant Presbyterian Church in Spearfish
Lucille Mae Decker — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs
Merlin M. Fauth — 10:30 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Shirley J. Harbert — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Sherry Hatzenbuhler — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Joyce Marie Norris — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Peggy Schleuning — 11 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis
Steven Selberg — 2-5 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express in Tulsa, Okla.
