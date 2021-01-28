 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for Jan. 29
0 entries

Services for Jan. 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Richard Borkovec — 10 a.m. at St. Therese, the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City 

Leland 'Lee' Flowers — 9 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Anna M. Hullinger — 2 p.m. CST at Murdo Auditorium

Reta Lathem — 10 a.m. CST at First Baptist Church in Pierre

James D. Walter — 12:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News