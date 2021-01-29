 Skip to main content
Services for Jan. 30
Services for Jan. 30

Faye Eisenbraun — 10 a.m. at the Kadoka City Auditorium

Jimmy D. Jensen — 10:30 a.m. at the Nisland Independent Community Church

Judy Pease-DeLong — 11:30 a.m. livestreamed at Fidler-Isburg website

Rodney R. Robinson — 10:30 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Lucile J. Taylor — 2:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, with livestreaming available

