 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Jan. 4

  • 0

Alice Lorraine Groethe — 2 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Donna Hiles — 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish

Karen Juna Milbrandt — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Bruce Swartz — 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Murray "Jim" James Tobin — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News