Services for Jan. 4
Services for Jan. 4

Janet A. Bangs — 10 a.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Dixie Huber — 11 a.m. at the Kadoka City Auditorium

John D. Nelson — 1 p.m. livestreamed at facebook.com/calvaryrapidcity

Rodney W. Robinson — 2 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Lucille E. Salvas — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

