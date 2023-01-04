 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Jan. 5

Vicki May Eisenbraun — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Gene Farrens — 1 p.m. at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City

Richard D. McNeil — 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Rapid City

Art Morrison — 10 a.m. at Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead

