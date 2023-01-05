 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Jan. 6

Theresa Kay Jacoby — 10 a.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel in Council Bluffs, Iowa

Anna P. Pomrenke — 10:30 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Robert "Tobi" Rath — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Albert "Tom" Thomas Rothleutner — 2 p.m. at Upton Elementary School Auditorium in Upton, Wyo.

Wesley L. Scholl — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Carole Seaman — 10 a.m. at Sturgis United Methodist Church in Sturgis

Colette Michele Theel — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

