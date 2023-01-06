 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Jan. 7

Naomi L. (Wilkie) Canfield — 11 a.m. at Rapid Valley United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Sandra Ann Hammerquist — 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Jason Harding —1 p.m. at Harwood Cremation and Funeral Services in Canon, Colo.

Gary Clark Ivers — 10 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls

Gayle Norman Jorgenson — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Karen Ann Oliver — noon to 1 p.m. at Spirit Life Church in Milwaukee, Wisc.

Shirley A. Remington —11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Sturgis

Geraldine "Jeri" M. Verchio — 11 a.m. at Little White Church in Hill City

