Services for Jan. 7

Naomi L. (Wilkie) Canfield — 11 a.m. at Rapid Valley United Methodist Church in Rapid City
Sandra Ann Hammerquist — 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Jason Harding —1 p.m. at Harwood Cremation and Funeral Services in Canon, Colo.
Gary Clark Ivers — 10 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls
Gayle Norman Jorgenson — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Karen Ann Oliver — noon to 1 p.m. at Spirit Life Church in Milwaukee, Wisc.
Shirley A. Remington —11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Sturgis
Geraldine "Jeri" M. Verchio — 11 a.m. at Little White Church in Hill City
