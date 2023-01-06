 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Jan. 8

  • 0

Jana Jones — 2-4 p.m. at Fine Arts Building in Philip

Betty Jean Phinney — 2 p.m. at Spearfish Canyon Health Facility in Spearfish

Jennifer Jenae Stratmeyer — 3-5:30 p.m. at American Legion in Rapid City

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News