 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for Jan. 9
0 entries

Services for Jan. 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Susan J. Brinkman — 10 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

Mike Groven — 11 a.m. at the Kadoka City Auditorium

Michael P. Mackey — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Martin 'Marty' Printz — 10 a.m. livestreaming at Kirk Funeral Home website

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News