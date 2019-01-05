Try 1 month for 99¢

Lawrence Boeding — 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral in Rapid City

Peggy D. Cacek — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Claudine J. Cacek — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain-McColley's Funeral Home in Custer

Maurice Champagne Jr. — 10 a.m. at Billy Mills Hall in Pine Ridge

Hilda Mae Eagle Elk — 2 p.m. CST at Spring Creek Community Hall in Spring Creek

Ted McBride — 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church of Christ in Rapid City

Ruby A. Robbins — 10:30 a.m. at Little White Church in Hill City

Jerry Schweitzer — 4 p.m. at Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead

Alice M. Stone — 11 a.m. at South Park United Church of Christ in Rapid City

Linda L. Vopat — 1 p.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish

Celebrate
Services for Jan. 5
