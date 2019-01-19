Joseph C. Bettelyoun Jr. — 1 p.m. at Batesland School Gym in Batesland
Vern Foland — 1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Philip
Henry F. Kruse — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Donna E. Lotz — 2 p.m. at Elks Lodge in Rapid City
Barry L. Mathison — 7 p.m. at Rushmore VFW Post 1273 in Rapid City
Beatrice 'Bea' Ramsey — 11 a.m. at Countryside Community Church in Spearfish
Richard 'Rick' Salyers — 10:30 a.m. at On Common Ground Church in Rapid City
