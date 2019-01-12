Carl 'Bud' Anderson — 11 a.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City
Arlan E. Bendert — 3 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Celestine 'Sally' Demery — 10 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church in Eagle Butte
Jeremy L. Flynn — 10:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church Hall in Manderson
Carla R. Heitsch — 2 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Helen K. Iverson — 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Hot Springs
Martin 'Tuck' LeBeau — 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Ridge
Gilbert Little Spotted Horse — 2 p.m. at Wakpamni CAP Office in Pine Ridge
David Tesch — 11:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis
Sherri Walden — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Sheldon Walgren — 2 p.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs
