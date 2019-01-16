Try 1 month for 99¢

Etta M. Bateman — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Frank 'Junior' Klosterman — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Kenneth Kulbel — 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner

Lucille V. Weisgram — 10 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City

Donna I. Williams — 10 a.m. at Bethel Church in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Jan. 16
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments